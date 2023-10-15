Mario Balotelli responds to Zlatan’s comments about him with a brutal Instagram post

Mario Balotelli has responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarks about him in a brutal way.

Mario Balotelli is known to be a super talented player who never fulfilled his potential due to his behavioral and disciplinary issues.

And Zlatan relayed the same thing during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. He said:

“Balotelli? He had so many opportunities to take advantage of his talent and change his future. He never did, that’s the truth. “There are so many who want to have only one chance, he has missed all the opportunities he has had.”

Balotelli has now responded to the Swede’s comments on Instagram by posting a story of himself with the Champions League trophy, a trophy that Zlatan has not won.

He tagged Ibrahimovic on the story and added three hearts with the post.

The two of them played together for two years at Inter Milan back in 2007 before Ibrahimovic signed for Barcelona and Balotelli eventually signed for Manchester City.