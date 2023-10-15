Mario Balotelli responds to Zlatan’s comments about him with a brutal Instagram post

Manchester City
Posted by

Mario Balotelli has responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s remarks about him in a brutal way. 

Mario Balotelli is known to be a super talented player who never fulfilled his potential due to his behavioral and disciplinary issues.

And Zlatan relayed the same thing during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. He said:

“Balotelli? He had so many opportunities to take advantage of his talent and change his future. He never did, that’s the truth.

“There are so many who want to have only one chance, he has missed all the opportunities he has had.”

Balotelli has now responded to the Swede’s comments on Instagram by posting a story of himself with the Champions League trophy, a trophy that Zlatan has not won.

He tagged Ibrahimovic on the story and added three hearts with the post.

More Stories / Latest News
Staveley working on a deal to bring Brazil striker with €100m release clause
Leeds set to land Germany defender in free agent deal
Video: Saudi Pro League star scores sensational free kick in Romania win

The two of them played together for two years at Inter Milan back in 2007 before Ibrahimovic signed for Barcelona and Balotelli eventually signed for Manchester City.

More Stories Mario Balotelli Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.