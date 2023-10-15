New Tottenham sporting director working on first signing to strengthen defense

Tottenham’s new sporting director, Johan Lange, is reportedly working on the club’s first signing to bolster the defense.

While Spurs currently have a solid defensive partnership in Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, squad depth remains a concern.

They were previously linked with Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly in the summer, and that interest is set to be renewed in January according to Football London.

The report suggests that Spurs can sign Kelly at a reduced fee due to his contract status, as he will enter the final six months of his contract in January.

Both Liverpool and Newcastle are also interested in the center-back, which may lead Bournemouth to sell him in January rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer of 2024.

The club parted ways with several defensive options in the summer. Eric Dier, the only senior backup center-back, hasn’t played a single game this season. He is not in the Tottenham manager’s plans and is likely to leave on a free transfer next summer.