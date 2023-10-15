Newcastle United player is said to be distressed and disheartened

Newcastle’s summer signing, Sandro Tonali, has reportedly been left “distressed and disheartened” following a betting scandal involving him and Italy teammates Nicolo Zaniolo and Nicolo Fagioli.

The trio was compelled to leave the Italian national team during the international break after police conducted a raid as part of an investigation into illegal betting.

Their phones, tablets, and other electronic devices were seized by the authorities before they departed from Italy’s camp. They held crisis talks with their agents and lawyers and subsequently returned to England.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, those who have spoken to Tonali describe him as deeply affected by the events, and there has been no shortage of tears over the matter.

The players face the potential of a three-year ban and other serious consequences.

Newcastle is said to be closely monitoring the situation and has not made any decisions regarding Tonali’s status with the club.

A similar situation occurred in November when Brentford striker Ivan Toney was charged with 232 counts of breaching betting rules, resulting in an 8-month ban from football in May.