Paul Mitchell could reportedly be in the frame for a role at Manchester United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds in purchasing a 25% stake in the Premier League club.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who has posted on X today about the future of Man Utd after the big news of Sheikh Jassim withdrawing his offer for the Red Devils yesterday.

See below as Jacobs claims Ratcliffe could look to bring in some of his own appointments in footballing roles, with former Tottenham, Monaco and RB Leipzig chief Mitchell one of the names his company likes, while he’s also keen on a new position…

Paul Mitchell is very keen on a sporting director role and is one name under consideration having recently left Monaco. INEOS have previously looked at him for Nice. Mitchell has recently moved into a new house in the north west of England. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 15, 2023

United need to improve their recruitment, so bringing in someone like Mitchell could be crucial to help take the club forwards.

So much money has been invested in questionable players like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony, while there are many more who totally failed to live up to expectations.

Mitchell has previously shown he can do impressive work in recruitment without spending a fortune, so his expertise could become invaluable to MUFC.