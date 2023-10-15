Impressive sporting director “under consideration” for Manchester United role under Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Paul Mitchell could reportedly be in the frame for a role at Manchester United if Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeeds in purchasing a 25% stake in the Premier League club.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who has posted on X today about the future of Man Utd after the big news of Sheikh Jassim withdrawing his offer for the Red Devils yesterday.

See below as Jacobs claims Ratcliffe could look to bring in some of his own appointments in footballing roles, with former Tottenham, Monaco and RB Leipzig chief Mitchell one of the names his company likes, while he’s also keen on a new position…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea feel they’ve signed elite talent for well below his real value
Liverpool will face renewed transfer interest in star player, claims journalist
Aston Villa summer signing has left fans frustrated with latest display

United need to improve their recruitment, so bringing in someone like Mitchell could be crucial to help take the club forwards.

So much money has been invested in questionable players like Paul Pogba, Harry Maguire and Antony, while there are many more who totally failed to live up to expectations.

Mitchell has previously shown he can do impressive work in recruitment without spending a fortune, so his expertise could become invaluable to MUFC.

More Stories Paul Mitchell Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.