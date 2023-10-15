Video: Former Liverpool star Shaqiri scores a beauty from outside the box for Switzerland

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has just scored a trademark goal to give Switzerland the lead against Belarus in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

Shaqiri received the pass outside the box and he took a couple of touches before curling one in from the edge of the box straight into the top left corner leaving the goalkeeper with no chance to save.

This goal typifies Shaqiri’s style, and he executed it with his usual finesse

Watch the goal below:

More Stories Switzerland Xherdan Shaqiri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.