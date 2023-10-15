Wales are in control of their huge clash with Croatia as part of their qualifying campaign for EURO 2024 and it is thanks to Fulham star Harry Wilson.

The two nations are fighting for the second spot in the group as Turkey are heavy favourites to win it from this point.

The Welsh took the lead in the match just after the halftime break as Wilson ran through on goal before producing a World-class finish in front of his home supporters.

The 26-year-old then added a second 13 minutes later with another sensational goal as Wales look to be heading towards a huge three points in their group.

Both goals can be seen below.

WALES LEAD! ???????@FulhamFC's Harry Wilson with a composed finish over Livakovic's head and @Cymru have the goal they need ?#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/N2TjqrSh1b — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 15, 2023

Harry Wilson at the double! ? A massive performance from Wales so far and they've now doubled their lead over Croatia ???????#EURO2024 | @Cymru pic.twitter.com/zRXvqYFJyk — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 15, 2023

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and S4C.