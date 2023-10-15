Video: Fulham star puts Wales ahead in huge match with World-class finish before grabbing sensational brace

Wales are in control of their huge clash with Croatia as part of their qualifying campaign for EURO 2024 and it is thanks to Fulham star Harry Wilson. 

The two nations are fighting for the second spot in the group as Turkey are heavy favourites to win it from this point.

The Welsh took the lead in the match just after the halftime break as Wilson ran through on goal before producing a World-class finish in front of his home supporters.

The 26-year-old then added a second 13 minutes later with another sensational goal as Wales look to be heading towards a huge three points in their group.

Both goals can be seen below.

Footage courtesy of Viaplay and S4C. 

