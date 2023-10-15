Video: Gavi puts Spain ahead with scrappy goal

Gavi has opened the scoring for Spain in a game which could secure their place at Euro 2024.

Spain is currently playing Norway in Oslo as they try to top Group A and secure their spot at next year’s Euros.

After a tame first half, the game broke into life immediately after the break as Gavi poked the ball into the back of the net after it pinballed around the box.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal was finally given.

