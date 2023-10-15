Video: Highly-rated Man United target produces smart finish in international win

Georgia were 4-0 winners over Cyprus in their EURO 2024 qualifying match on Sunday afternoon and one Man United target got on the scoresheet. 

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are one of several clubs interested in signing Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Red Devils could make a move next summer.

The winger could be a replacement for Jadon Sancho who is expected to leave the Manchester club next year after falling out with Erik ten Hag. A January move is very unlikely for the Serie A star but the summer transfer window is possible.

Kvaratskhelia scored Georgia’s second goal against Cyprus on Sunday as the Napoli star produced a smart finish to get on the scoresheet.

