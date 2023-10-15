‘I ask for respect’ – Teammate slams West Ham attacker after international duty incident

Algeria striker Islam Slimani has hit out at teammate Said Benrahma after a late incident in their victory over Cape Verde.

West Ham United winger Benrahma tried to take the penalty, grabbing the ball before Slimani wrestled it back off him.

Speaking after the game, Slimani called for more respect from his international colleague, saying he was the one who was supposed to be next in line to take the spot kick.

“The players designated to take the penalties are Slimani and Mahrez,” he said. “If Mahrez is not on the field, automatically it is up to me to shoot.

“There is no debate. I ask for respect. People criticize me just because I was born in Algeria, at 35 I play in Brazil and not in Qatar.”

