According to Fanatik, Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa could be acquired by Galatasaray in January.

Prior to deciding to sign for the Villans for free, the midfielder received interest from the reigning Turkish champions in the previous transfer window. He is still awaiting his first league start under Unai Emery.

According to reports, Tielemans’ agent has communicated with the Turkish powerhouses regarding potential Tielemans transfer in January.

Fanatik reports that Okan Buruk, the manager of Galatasaray, wants this transfer and that he is in ‘continuous conversations’ with the club’s executives about trying to sign the Aston Villa player.