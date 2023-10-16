Alan Shearer hits out at Virgil van Dijk after ‘nonsense’ claim

Alan Shearer has disregarded Virgil van Dijk’s claims that the modern football schedule is too demanding of players.

With the footballing schedule becoming more congested, pleas from managers and players to reduce the number of games have grown.

Jurgen Klopp has consistently echoed this stance with Erik ten Hag claiming that ‘players can’t deal any more with this overload’ last month.

Liverpool captain, Van Dijk spoke out on the topic while on international duty, stating that the ‘calendars are too demanding’.

“In England, we believe that the calendars are too demanding. The players are paid well, but this should never be to the detriment of our health,” he said via Footbal365.

“We keep having to play more and more games. We players should start saying something, contribute to a solution.”

Speaking on The Rest is Football podcast, Shearer labelled these comments as ‘nonsense’.

“Nonsense. Players are playing too much football? What? I mean come on,” he said.

“I know you shouldn’t mention the money but they have bigger squads than ever, more substitutes than ever and they are getting paid more money than ever.

“You have the best physios, the best technology, the best of everything. Do me a favour!”

