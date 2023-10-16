Aston Villa are interested in signing the Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena.

A report from Fichajes claims that Aston Villa tried to sign the player during the summer transfer as well but they failed with their approach. They are ready to make another move when the transfer window reopens in January.

Apparently, the midfielder has a €60 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can negotiate a more reasonable price. The report claims that the West Midlands club are unwilling to trigger his release clause and they will be hoping that Villarreal can sanction his departure for a reasonable price.

The West Midlands outfit could certainly use more creativity and control from the central areas and Baena could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. The 22-year-old midfielder can operate as the number ten as well as the advanced central midfielder.

He has four assists and a goal to his name in eight league appearances this season. The opportunity to play for Aston Villa in the Premier League could be hard to turn down and the 22-year-old could be tempted to join them.

The opportunity to work with Unai Emery will be an added incentive. The Aston Villa manager has worked with the 22-year-old midfielder during the time together at Villarreal and a reunion could be on the cards.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can convince Villarreal to sell the player midway through the campaign.