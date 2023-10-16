Big EURO 2024 qualifying match abandoned after two people shot dead in suspected terrorist attack

International Football
Belgium’s EURO 2024 qualifying match against Sweden has been abandoned after two people were shot dead in Brussels ahead of the game. 

The incident that left two people dead occurred on the streets of the Belgian capital ahead of Monday evening’s international fixture. It is believed that the victims were Swedish and wearing football shirts, reports the Daily Mirror.

The gunman fled the scene and is yet to be found as a terrorism probe has been opened following the shooting. The crowd inside of the stadium have been instructed to stay inside as the authorities deal with the situation, reports Reuters via the Evening Standard.

Belgium vs Sweden has been abandoned
The match did go ahead and the first half was fully played. Viktor Gyokeres opened the scoring for Sweden before Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku converted a penalty to make it 1-1. However, the game was abandoned around 30 minutes after the half-time whistle.

It is being reported that the Swedish players didn’t want to continue the game following the attack and the Belgium team fully supported this decision. This is a big match for both teams as they look to qualify for next summer’s EUROS in Germany and when it will be continued remains to be seen.

