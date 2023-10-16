Brentford’s Ivan Toney may have hinted at next club with Instagram activity

Ivan Toney is likely to leave Brentoftd during the January transfer window and the striker may have hinted at which club he wants to join with his Instagram activity.

The 27-year-old is currently serving an eight-month ban after being found guilty of 232 breaches of the FA’s betting rules this year. However, that ban will be up just in time for the January transfer window and several English clubs are looking to pounce on the Brentford star’s return, following his impressive campaign last time around.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have all been linked to Toney in recent weeks but the Englishman might have a preference and he may have revealed it on Instagram.

According to the Mirror, Toney has fuelled rumours of a move to Arsenal by posting a photo of him scoring a goal at the Emirates against the Gunners, which has inevitably led to some fans suggesting it is a fresh ‘come and get me’ plea.

Arsenal are in need of a proper number nine who can score over 15 goals a season in the Premier League and the 27-year-old is one of the leading names to fill that role. Toney managed 21 goals and five assists across 35 games in all competitions last season– including a best-ever return of 20 strikes in the Premier League.

There is still a long way to go before the Englishman makes a decision on his future but his social media activity may suggest that he has a preference.