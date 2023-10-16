Chelsea are expected to part ways with Trevoh Chalobah in the January transfer window, with there still being some interest in the player, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Chalobah is likely to command a fee of around £25million, the same as Chelsea wanted for him during the summer, though Romano says that could also be subject to some negotiation.

The Blues haven’t found room for Chalobah in their first-team for a while now, though Romano says he believes the 24-year-old is underrated and good enough to play for a number of big clubs.

This follows Chalobah being targeted by the likes of Bayern Munich in the summer, with Romano hinting they could be in the conversation for him again in the winter.

“There is the expectation that Trevoh Chalobah will leave in January after almost doing so in the summer. Both Chelsea and Chalobah feel that partying ways in January is the best solution or both sides,” Romano explained.

“I think his fee could be around £25m as it was in the summer, but again it depends on the negotiation – that’s not guaranteed yet. Bayern Munich were interested in the summer and in my opinion he can play anywhere – he’s a very good and underrated player.”

Chelsea fans will probably be glad to raise around £25m from the sale of an academy product, but it’s also a bit risky, as they’ve seen with the way Fikayo Tomori in particular has improved since leaving the club.