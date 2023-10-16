Ex-Premier League man sacked after just 16 games, Gary Neville previously admitted he should never have sacked him

MK Dons FC
Former Premier League player Graham Alexander has been sacked as MK Dons manager, having previously been in charge of Salford City under Gary Neville.

Neville has spoken publicly about his regret at sacking Alexander, but he’s now also lasted just 16 games at MK Dons.

A club statement read: “The Club would like to thank Graham and Chris for their dedication and tireless efforts during their time at Stadium MK. They depart with the best wishes of everyone at MK Dons.”

Neville previously admitted this on Alexander: “Graham Alexander should have never left this club last season. I should have never made that decision that I made.”

