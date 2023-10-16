France ace Adrien Rabiot claims he made the right decision when he decided to stay at Juventus after being linked with Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe was keen on adding another midfielder to his squad and the Tyneside club was one of the teams interested in Rabiot’s services.

Eventually, Newcastle ended up with Sandro Tonali and Adrien Rabiot remained at Torino. “This is a club where I am happy and we are having a very good season,” Rabiot said.

“Staying at a team I knew very well, in the season going into the European Championship, seemed the best option. The club has faith in me.

“We’ll see later on about a renewal, but in any case I am very happy with my situation at the club and in the France squad.”