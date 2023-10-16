Video: Matt Doherty scores with improvised header as Ireland run rampant

Matt Doherty has put Ireland 3-0 up with a back post header as they pull further away.

The Wolves full-back has been one of Ireland’s stand-out players on the night, grabbing two assists in the first half and now has his goal.

The goal comes from Ryan Manning’s corner which is flicked on by Jamie McGrath for Doherty who heads the ball over the keeper while holding off his marker.

At 3-0 to Ireland, this is the exact scoreline the last time these two sides met.