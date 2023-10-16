West Ham man on brink of joining Gianluca Scamacca at Atalanta

West Ham United are reportedly set to see a surprise departure from the club.

According to latest reports in Italy, Hammers scout Mick Doherty is on the brink of finalising a move to Atalanta, where he’ll once again link up with Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian forward struggled in his brief spell at the London Stadium, and made the move back to Serie A over the summer.

Doherty will now be making the same move, in what could be seen as a major blow to manager David Moyes.

Doherty has been an influential figure behind the scenes at West Ham, and is known to be a Moyes ally at the club, so it could be hard to find a replacement for him.