West Ham man on brink of joining Gianluca Scamacca at Atalanta

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly set to see a surprise departure from the club.

According to latest reports in Italy, Hammers scout Mick Doherty is on the brink of finalising a move to Atalanta, where he’ll once again link up with Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian forward struggled in his brief spell at the London Stadium, and made the move back to Serie A over the summer.

Doherty will now be making the same move, in what could be seen as a major blow to manager David Moyes.

More Stories / Latest News
23-year-old Arsenal midfielder urged to snub Newcastle transfer
Arsenal eyeing up a move for 27-year-old Premier League star
Newcastle United keen on signing 23-year-old Arsenal ace

Doherty has been an influential figure behind the scenes at West Ham, and is known to be a Moyes ally at the club, so it could be hard to find a replacement for him.

More Stories David Moyes Gianluca Scamacca Mick Doherty

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.