Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Norwich City attacker Jonathan Rowe.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 20-year-old winger has attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs with his performances this season. Rowe has been a key player for Norwich in the Championship this season, scoring seven goals and picking up two assists across 13 matches in all competitions.

The report adds that Villa are currently leading the chase to sign the player.

The talented young winger is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he can play as the central attacking midfielder as well. He will add goals and assists in the final third if he joins the English clubs.

Aston Villa are looking to build a formidable squad under Unai Emery and they have signed a number of talented players in recent months. They could certainly use more quality in the final third and Rowe would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Working under a manager like Emery could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential. The West Midlands club are competing in European football and the opportunity to join them will be an attractive option for the player.

Similarly, Crystal Palace could use a tricky winger like him after the departure of Wilfried Zaha. Both Premier League clubs should have the resources to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they try and tempt Norwich City into selling the player when the transfer window reopens in January.