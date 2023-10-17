Argentina team news vs Peru

Peru (9th in World Cup Qualifying Standings) take on Argentina (1st in World Cup Qualifying Standings) on Wednesday 18th of October, at the Estadio Nacional de Lima, at 03:00 AM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Argentina won 1-0 in a World Cup Qualifier back in 2021. The only goal of the game was scored by Lautaro Martinez to secure the victory for Argentina.

Peru lost their last World Cup Qualifier game, losing 2-0 to Chile. Goals from Diego Valdes Contreras and Marcelino Nunez securing the victory and three points for Chile.

Argentina won their last World Cup Qualifier, beating Paraguay 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored in the 3rd minute by Nicolas Otamendi to secure the win and three points.

How to watch Peru vs Argentina

Date: Wednesday, October 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 03:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Estadio Nacional de Lima

Team News:

Argentina will be without Lisandro Martinez through injury, as well as Juan Foyth and Paulo Dybala who have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton has been named in the squad and could receive his first cap for Argentina over this international break.

Predicted XI:

Peru: Gallese, Trauco, Abram, Zambrano, Corzo, Yotun, Aquino, Polo, Gonzales, Advincula, Guerrero.

Argentina: Martinez, Acuna, Otamendi, Romero, Montiel, Mac Allister, Fernandez, Paredes, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Messi.