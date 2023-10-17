David Raya opens up on Aaron Ramsdale relationship after claiming No.1 spot

David Raya has insisted that he has a ‘very good’ relationship with Aaron Ramsdale after taking his number one spot at Arsenal.

The Brentford keeper joined the Gunners on loan in the summer, a deal which raised eyebrows across the fanbase.

Ramsdale has been impeccable for Arsenal since joining in 2021 with many questioning if a replacement is truly warranted.

Raya made his first start for Mike Arteta’s side against Everton and has played every game barring the cup clash with parent club Brentford, which he was not allowed to play in.

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationship between the two keepers behind the scenes with Raya now revealing that they have a ‘healthy’ relationship.

‘The relationship? [Between himself and Ramsdale] It’s very good.’ he told The Athletic.

‘At the end of the day, we are mates, which is the important thing. We have a very healthy relationship. There are no problems.

‘We push each other every day in training: when he’s a little bit down, I push him, and when I’m a little bit down [he does the same].

‘We train three goalkeepers, four at the most, for hours a week, and you need that kind of relationship because otherwise, the training is not going to go well.

‘I don’t like to look to the future, I like to look at the day-to-day… but the perfect end would be to win a title with Arsenal, to be called up to the national team for the European Championship, and to have a good tournament.’

Arsenal have an option to buy embedded in the loan deal, with the general consensus being that Arteta will activate it.