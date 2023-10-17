England vs Italy team news

England (1st in European Qualifying Group C) take on Italy (2nd in European Qualifying Group C) on Tuesday 17th of October, at Wembley Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, England beat Italy 2-1 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Goals from Declan Rice and Harry Kane for England, and a goal from Mateo Retegui for Italy.

England won their last game, beating Australia 1-0 in an international friendly. The only goal of the game was scored by Ollie Watkins in the 57th minute.

Italy also won their last game, beating Malta 4-0 in a EURO qualifying game. Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura, Domenico Berardi (x2) and Davide Frattesi secured the victory and three points.

How to watch England vs Italy

Date: Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Channel 4

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Team News:

Raheem Sterling has missed out on the England squad yet again, along with Eberechi Eze who has also been left out by Southgate. The likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips keep their spots despite lack of first team football at club level. John Stones has also returned to the squad, and Bukayo Saka has withdrawn due to injury.

Italy have recalled Giacomo Bonaventura to the squad after not being in the Italy frame for some time, whilst Ciro Immobile is missing from the squad through injury. Italy have the boost of Federico Chiesa returning to the squad.

Predicted XI:

England: Pickford, Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Walker, Rice, Bellingham, Rashford, Maddison, Foden, Kane.

Italy: Donnarumma, Dimarco, Bastoni, Mancini, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Berardi, Raspadori, Chiesa.