ESPN pundit doesn’t think Newcastle striker isn’t ‘top level’

ESPN pundit Stewart Robson thinks Callum Wilson isn’t good enough to make the Euro 2024 squad for England.

Pundit believes Ollie Watkins deserved to get the nod ahead of Newcastle striker for the England squad.

“I look at someone like Callum Wilson, who, when I watched Newcastle last year, I thought is he really a top player Callum Wilson? I don’t think so. Ollie Watkins, I think he has all-round ability, he has more pace, more ability with his back to goal, he’s more clever with his 1-2s, and I can’t believe he’s not been in the squad earlier than this game against Australia,” Robson said.

Under Eddie Howe, Wilson has been fantastic for Newcastle. Despite not playing in every game for the Magpies, he has been scoring at an impressive rate the past two seasons.

