£100million for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes would be a fair price, according to transfer news expert and Daily Briefing columnist Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazil international has shone during his time at St James’ Park, and Romano says that Barcelona have a long-standing interest in the player, dating back to his time at Lyon.

Still, Guimaraes only recently signed a new contract at Newcastle, with a £100m release clause, and Romano insists there’s no specific clause that could favour Barca in any potential transfer deal.

Romano also feels the Catalan giants probably couldn’t afford to sign Bruno, so it seems Newcastle fans can relax about that for the time being, with the 25-year-old only recently committing his future to the club, in what looks like an exciting project developing at St James’ Park.

One imagines Guimaraes is more than good enough to play for Barcelona or any other elite European club, but Romano expects we could be seeing him at NUFC for a bit longer.

“As I reported here yesterday, there’s no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimaraes new deal at Newcastle. The only clause is valid for all the clubs and it’s £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, nothing specifically for Barca or anyone else,” Romano said.

“For some context, Barcelona have been following Bruno since he was at Lyon, but he’s way too expensive for Barca so it was never a concrete negotiation. It was impossible to sign Bruno in the summer.

“In any case, my opinion is that £100m is fair price as he’s top player, so if a club decides to trigger that clause it could be a good investment, but there is nothing happening now and I also feel staying at Newcastle at least for one more year would be a smart decision for the player as their project is growing.”