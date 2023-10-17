Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names his favourites for England vs Italy clash tonight

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his thoughts on today’s big game between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium.

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, Romano said that he thinks England are on another level from his native Italy at the moment, naming Gareth Southgate’s side as the favourites to win this evening.

Italy notably beat England on penalties just over two years ago in the final of Euro 2020, but the Three Lions arguably look stronger now, while the Italian national team are going through something of a transitional period.

Luciano Spalletti looks a strong appointment as manager of the Azzurri, and Romano is impressed with the work the former Napoli boss has done, though he’s still backing England as the favourites to take all three points tonight.

“I’m excited to see how this game pans out this evening!” Romano said. “Italy’s new manager Luciano Spalletti is great coach and his impact has already been appreciated by players and public opinion here in Italy as he’s excellent.

“But England are on a different level now, I see them as favourites in this game as their amount of talent is really enormous.”

Whatever happens, it’s sure to be an intriguing contest between two top teams, with some world class talents on show for both sides.