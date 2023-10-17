France vs Scotland team news

France take on Scotland in an international friendly, on Tuesday 17th of October, at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, France beat Scotland 3-0 back in 2016 in an international friendly. Goals from Olivier Giroud (x2) and Laurent Koscielny securing the victory.

France won their last game, beating Netherlands 2-1 in a EURO qualifying game. Goals from Kylian Mbappe (x2) for France, and a goal from Quilindschy Hartman for Netherlands.

Scotland lost their last game, losing 2-0 to Spain in a EURO qualifying game. Goals from Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet securing the win and three points for Spain.

How to watch France vs Scotland

Date: Tuesday, October 17th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Team News:

France will be without a number of defenders, with Wesley Fofana, William Saliba, Axel Disasi, Jules Kounde, Dayot Upamecano and Presnel Kimpembe all out through injury.

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack and Kevin Nisbet through injury, but the rest of the squad remains similar with Jacob Brown and Lawrence Shankland re joining the set up.

Predicted XI:

France: Samba, T. Hernandez, Todibo, Lukeba, Gusto, Camavinga, Fofana, Mbappe, Dembele, Thuram, Giroud.

Scotland: Gunn, Robertson, Hendry, Porteous, Patterson, McGregor, Gilmour, Hickey, McGinn, McTominay, Adams.