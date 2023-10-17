Daniel Farke set to offload three Leeds players from Elland Road

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is reportedly ready to consider offloading three first-team players at Elland Road in the near future.

According to a report in The Athletic, the Leeds boss is set to run the rule over Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas and Liam Cooper, who are all nearing the ends of their contracts.

The trio could therefore leave on free transfers at the end of the season, so it looks like Farke is preparing to give them one final chance to prove themselves.

At the moment, it’s perhaps not looking too good for them, so they’re running out of time to win Farke over.