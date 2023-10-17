Inquiries from Manchester City about signing 15-year-old academy star Finlay Gorman have been made to Leeds United.

Gorman has played for England at the Under-16 level and is already a regular for the Leeds Under-18 team at the age of just 14, demonstrating just how talented he is for his young age.

14-year-old Leeds academy star Finlay Gorman ?pic.twitter.com/KbAMg5YOqC — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) October 11, 2023

“The YEP understands City have made contact with Leeds regarding the 15-year-old, who is believed to be one of United’s premier academy prospects in recent years,” they wrote.

Gorman has undoubtedly observed Archie Gray’s growth at the club over the past several months and is aware that, if he keeps going in the same direction, he will soon be a regular at Elland Road.