Sir Jim Ratcliffe singles out Man United ace as example of poor recruitment

This week could end up being a monumental one for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Manchester United.

After it was announced that Sheikh Jassim was withdrawing from takeover talks for the Red Devils, it became clear that Sir Jim would be taking a smaller stake which would allow him to have sporting control of the club immediately, if not total control.

The deal apparently allows the Glazer family to remain in place for now, with it thought that over the next few years they will gradually relinquish control to Sir Jim. Time will tell if that precise scenario comes to pass of course.

In the meantime, the INEOS chairman hasn’t been backwards in coming forwards to criticise United’s recruitment policy.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Harry Kane levels it up for England from the spot ‘I hope that one day I can be like him’ – Rasmus Hojlund speaks out on comparisons with Man City ace Video: Scamacca fires Italy ahead with England defence nowhere to be seen

According to the Irish Examiner, when Sir Jim visited Old Trafford back in March, he made a point of picking out the hire of Casemiro – 30 years of age, long contract on £350,000 per week – as being a less than prudent signing by the club.

That does perhaps call into question the futures of senior figures on the sporting side of the club, particularly if Sir Jim will be taking a more hands on role in terms of player recruitment and the general direction that he’d like to see the club go in.