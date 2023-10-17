Uruguay vs Brazil team news

Uruguay (4th in World Cup Qualifying Standings) take on Brazil (2nd in World Cup Qualifying Standings) on Wednesday 18th of October, at the Estadio Centenario, at 01:00 AM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Brazil beat Uruguay in a World Cup Qualifier back in 2021. Brazil won 4-1 and goals were scored by Neymar, Raphinha (x2) and Gabriel Barbosa for Brazil, with Uruguay’s goal being scored by Luis Suarez.

Uruguay drew their last World Cup Qualifier, 2-2 with Columbia. Goals from James Rodriguez and Mateus Uribe for Columbia, and goals from Mathias Olivera and Darwin Nunez for Uruguay.

Brazil also drew their last World Cup Qualifier, drawing 1-1 with Venezuela. Goals from Gabriel Magalhaes for Brazil and a goal from Eduard Bello for Venezuela to equalise in the 85th minute and secure a point for Venezuela.

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 01:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Venue: Estadio Centenario

Team News:

Brazil will be without Eder Militao, Renan Lodi, Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Joelinton and Raphinha who are all out through injury problems. The rest of the squad remains the same.

Predicted XI:

Uruguay: Mele, Piquerez, Caceres, Araujo, Nandez, Valverde, Ugarte, Rodriguez, De La Cruz, Pellistri, Nunez.

Brazil: Ederson, Arana, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Rodrygo, Richarlison.