VAR officials responsible for Liverpool error return for this weekends games

Darren England and Daniel Cook are set to return to Premier League duty after being temporarily suspended for their error during Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham.

The two VAR officials made a critical error during Tottenham’s win against Liverpool last month when they failed to overturn the on-field decision due to a ‘communication error’.

Luis Diaz had his first-half strike ruled out for offside by the linesman despite the replay clearly showing that he was onside.

England incorrectly thought that the on-field decision was to award the goal and said ‘check complete’ after reviewing the offside.

This caused huge controversy as a Liverpool side who were reduced to nine men, ended up losing the game thanks to a cruel 96th-minute Joel Matip own goal.

The PGMOL issued an apology after the game and took action to temporarily suspend the VAR official and his assistant.

But now they have been reinstated by the Premier League and will be back on duty this weekend.

England will be in charge of Brentford’s clash with Burnely while Cook will be the assistant referee for Manchester United’s game against Sheffield United.