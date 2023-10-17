Video: Billy Gilmour breaks the deadlock for Scotland after French mistake

Brighton and Hove Albion
Billy Gilmour has put his Scottish side one goal up in their international friendly against France.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke labelled tonight’s opponents as the ‘best side in the world’ during the build-up for this game but it is his side who have taken the lead.

Gilmour took full advantage of a misplaced pass from Eduardo Camavinga rifling home with his right foot from the left-hand side of the box.

With both teams already qualified for the Euros and this game just a friendly, it will be a great measuring stick for his side going forward.

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.

