Billy Gilmour has put his Scottish side one goal up in their international friendly against France.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke labelled tonight’s opponents as the ‘best side in the world’ during the build-up for this game but it is his side who have taken the lead.

Gilmour took full advantage of a misplaced pass from Eduardo Camavinga rifling home with his right foot from the left-hand side of the box.

With both teams already qualified for the Euros and this game just a friendly, it will be a great measuring stick for his side going forward.

Billy Gilmour fires Scotland in front against France! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Not just his first Scotland goal, but the first goal of his senior career 🙌#FRASCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/WogNGtLReu — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 17, 2023

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿BRIGHTON’S BILLY GILMOUR HAS SCORED FOR SCOTLAND AGAINST FRANCE #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/non0gOwCnz — Owen (@owen_bhafc) October 17, 2023

Video courtesy of ViaPlay.