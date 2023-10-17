Video: Billy Gilmour scores first career goal after horrendous French mistake

The friendly against France was special for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour in more ways than one.
The Brighton and Hove Albion ace not only scored his first goal for his country, but it was actually the first goal of his senior career.
He owed a debt to France’s Eduardo Camavinga, whose horrendous back pass fell right at his feet. With the whole goal to aim at, he couldn’t miss.
Billy Gilmour fires Scotland in front against France! ??????????????
Not just his first Scotland goal, but the first goal of his senior career ?#FRASCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/WogNGtLReu
— Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 17, 2023
The lead didn’t last long, however, as Benjamin Pavard levelled the scores within four minutes, thanks to a delicious Antoine Griezmann corner, and worse was to follow when the same player saw the hosts take the lead on 24 minutes.
?? GOAL: Pavard equalises for France.
France 1-1 Scotland
pic.twitter.com/SfrmRj4NRC
— The Football News (@news_footballHQ) October 17, 2023
?? GOAL: Pavard has a brace!
France 2-1 Scotland
pic.twitter.com/Fhv04VDD0Z
— The Football News (@news_footballHQ) October 17, 2023
Pictures from Viaplay and TFI Direct