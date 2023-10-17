Video: Billy Gilmour scores first career goal after horrendous French mistake

The friendly against France was special for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour in more ways than one.

The Brighton and Hove Albion ace not only scored his first goal for his country, but it was actually the first goal of his senior career.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Billy Gilmour breaks the deadlock for Scotland after French mistake Sir Jim Ratcliffe singles out Man United ace as example of poor recruitment Video: Harry Kane levels it up for England from the spot

He owed a debt to France’s Eduardo Camavinga, whose horrendous back pass fell right at his feet. With the whole goal to aim at, he couldn’t miss.

Billy Gilmour fires Scotland in front against France! ?????????????? Not just his first Scotland goal, but the first goal of his senior career ?#FRASCO | @ScotlandNT pic.twitter.com/WogNGtLReu — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 17, 2023

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Benjamin Pavard levelled the scores within four minutes, thanks to a delicious Antoine Griezmann corner, and worse was to follow when the same player saw the hosts take the lead on 24 minutes.

?? GOAL: Pavard equalises for France. France 1-1 Scotland

pic.twitter.com/SfrmRj4NRC — The Football News (@news_footballHQ) October 17, 2023

?? GOAL: Pavard has a brace! France 2-1 Scotland

pic.twitter.com/Fhv04VDD0Z — The Football News (@news_footballHQ) October 17, 2023

Pictures from Viaplay and TFI Direct