Video: Billy Gilmour scores first career goal after horrendous French mistake

International Football
Posted by

The friendly against France was special for Scotland’s Billy Gilmour in more ways than one.

The Brighton and Hove Albion ace not only scored his first goal for his country, but it was actually the first goal of his senior career.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Billy Gilmour breaks the deadlock for Scotland after French mistake
Sir Jim Ratcliffe singles out Man United ace as example of poor recruitment
Video: Harry Kane levels it up for England from the spot

He owed a debt to France’s Eduardo Camavinga, whose horrendous back pass fell right at his feet. With the whole goal to aim at, he couldn’t miss.

The lead didn’t last long, however, as Benjamin Pavard levelled the scores within four minutes, thanks to a delicious Antoine Griezmann corner, and worse was to follow when the same player saw the hosts take the lead on 24 minutes.

Pictures from Viaplay and TFI Direct

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Benjamin Pavard Billy Gilmour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.