Video: Kingsley Coman smashes home a fourth for France as Scotland humbled

As far as Scotland were concerned, the fourth goal that they conceded against France was regrettable, and Kingsley Coman’s strike almost tore the net off.

The visitors had plenty of defenders in the box but they were still unable to clear the ball and the French had hit the bar in the immediately before Coman leathered home.

Steve Clarke won’t want to watch the replay back, and it’s doubtful he’s learned too much from a game where his side were getting a good going over by the World Cup runners-up.

