Video: Scamacca fires Italy ahead with England defence nowhere to be seen

England didn’t get the start that they were expecting at Wembley against Italy, with the visitors opening the scoring inside the first quarter hour.

It was a comedy of errors for the Three Lions which manager Gareth Southgate surely won’t be happy about.

Declan Rice failed to cut out a simple cross-field pass and then his colleagues were far too flat-footed as Italy went for the jugular.

As the ball came across the box, Rice’s former West Ham team-mate, Gianluca Scamacca, was completely unmarked inside the six-yard box and couldn’t miss.

GOAL!!! Gianluca Scamacca only scored 3 goals for West Ham in the Premier League but he's scored his first ever Italy goal to silence Wembley!!!#beINSPORTS #EURO2024 #ENGITA pic.twitter.com/8OzK75VrBy — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) October 17, 2023

Pictures from Channel Four and beIN Sports