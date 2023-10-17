Video: Scamacca fires Italy ahead with England defence nowhere to be seen

West Ham FC
Posted by

England didn’t get the start that they were expecting at Wembley against Italy, with the visitors opening the scoring inside the first quarter hour.

It was a comedy of errors for the Three Lions which manager Gareth Southgate surely won’t be happy about.

Declan Rice failed to cut out a simple cross-field pass and then his colleagues were far too flat-footed as Italy went for the jugular.

As the ball came across the box, Rice’s former West Ham team-mate, Gianluca Scamacca, was completely unmarked inside the six-yard box and couldn’t miss.

Pictures from Channel Four and beIN Sports

