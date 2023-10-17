Video: Superb Bellingham counter sees Rashford slam home England second

A rasping finish from Marcus Rashford which saw England take the lead against Italy owed much to Jude Bellingham’s counter attack.
The Real Madrid ace has been enjoying a fine season at club level and his desire and intelligence to firstly win and carry the ball, before delivering it to his colleague and then taking the defender out wide to open up the space was a joy to watch.
Rashford hasn’t had the best time of it at Man United by contrast, and the way in which he leathered the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma sent a clear message to his doubters.
Jude Bellingham & Marcus Rashford that is absolutely OUTSTANDING ??#C4Football | #ENGITA | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/D0CEFOrFeC
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) October 17, 2023
Rashford scores a great goal for England against Italy.
HE'S BACK!!pic.twitter.com/O6S1sKJLp4
— Manchester United Die Hard Fans (@DieHardUtdFans) October 17, 2023
Pictures from Channel Four and Viaplay