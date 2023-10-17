Video: Superb Bellingham counter sees Rashford slam home England second

Manchester United FC
Posted by

A rasping finish from Marcus Rashford which saw England take the lead against Italy owed much to Jude Bellingham’s counter attack.

The Real Madrid ace has been enjoying a fine season at club level and his desire and intelligence to firstly win and carry the ball, before delivering it to his colleague and then taking the defender out wide to open up the space was a joy to watch.

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona could swoop for Man City ace next summer
Video: Rasmus Hojlund puts Denmark ahead with sensational strike
Video: Billy Gilmour scores first career goal after horrendous French mistake

Rashford hasn’t had the best time of it at Man United by contrast, and the way in which he leathered the ball past Gianluigi Donnarumma sent a clear message to his doubters.

Pictures from Channel Four and Viaplay

More Stories Gianluca Scamacca Harry Kane Jude Bellingham Marcus Rashford

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.