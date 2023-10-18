Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta identifies the signing he’d prefer over Ivan Toney

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified Wolves winger Pedro Neto as his preferred option in the January transfer window in order to ease the workload on Bukayo Saka.

Although the Gunners also have some interest in Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of January, it’s thought that there could be limited funds available at the Emirates Stadium this winter, meaning if Arteta had to choose between Toney or Neto, he would likely go for Neto, according to Football Transfers.

The Portugal international has been in superb form for Wolves recently, and looks like he could be a useful option to provide Arteta with an alternative to Saka, who has recently struggled with some injury issues after playing a lot of first-team football for one still relatively young.

Toney would surely also be a useful option, however, as Arsenal arguably lack a clinical goal-scorer in their squad, with Gabriel Jesus not looking like someone capable of scoring 20-25 goals a season, while Eddie Nketiah also doesn’t look the most convincing backup option.

AFC fans would surely love to have both Neto and Toney if possible, but after spending big on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for big money over the summer, it might be tricky to find the funds for even more high-profile signings.

Arteta’s side have started the season well, and earned a crucial 1-0 win over Manchester City just before the international break.