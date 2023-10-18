Beren Cross reports that Daniel Farke might be forced to start without Archie Gray against Norwich City this coming Saturday.

During the international break, Gray participated fully in all three of the England Under-19s’ games, logging over 270 minutes of playing time.

The 17-year-old has also been a regular for Leeds this season, but Cross thinks that because of his heavy schedule, there’s a chance he won’t play against Norwich.

“Farke and Rob Price, head of medicine and performance, will need to review Gray upon his return to Thorp Arch.

“But it would be understandable if they felt it may push the youngster too far if he started on Saturday in Norfolk.

“It would be a shame to see Farke denied the chance to try Gray at right-back again in the next match.” – said Cross.