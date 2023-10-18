England international set for Newcastle switch if Tonali is banned

Football is all about taking opportunities and Newcastle may beckon for one England international if Sandro Tonali is banned from the game for a lengthy period, should allegations levelled against him regarding betting on illegal sites be proven.

Tonali remains available for selection for the Crystal Palace fixture at this stage, despite being believed to be in Italy speaking with prosecutors looking into the case, though it’s doubtful his head will be right for such an important fixture.

Any decision on a ban ideally needs to be reached sooner rather than later in order that all parties can move forward quickly.

Were Tonali to be ruled out, that could open the door for Man City’s out of favour midfielder, Kalvin Phillips, according to The Telegraph (subscription required).

Such an opportunity will have come at an opportune time for the England international, given that he needs to be playing regularly if he wants to make Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad.

It may well be that Tonali isn’t charged and he only need seek help for his gambling addiction, though the door to Phillips may still not be closed.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds youngster has a decidion to make when transfer reopens Saudi Pro League have their answer after courting of Man City treble winner Supporters get 3pm blackout update as new Premier League TV packages set to be agreed

The Telegraph also note that Juventus are looking for a replacement for Paul Pogba who is suspended and set to be ruled out for quite some time after an anti-doping offence.

Either scenario could appeal to Phillips, particularly if he’s unable to force his way into Man City’s starting line-up before the opening of the January window.