In addition to possible suspensions and fines, Dan Plumley has stated that Nicolo Zaniolo, an Aston Villa player, could face harsher penalties.

According to ESPN, the Italian international was questioned by the police as part of their probe into the betting scandal during the international break break

The financial expert acknowledged that the situation is more “severe” than other recent incidents, and punishments could be severe.

“The nature of the way we found about this appears to be more serious than other examples,” he told Villa News.

“The precedent in terms of the punishment will be broadly similar, you would imagine unless there are other details we are not aware of yet.

“So, everything is on the table from fines, bans or even wider punishment, but there is a precedent to go off there.

“It’s just the nature of how this one has broken, seems to be a little out of the blue, and a little more severe, but you would expect the punishments to be similar.”