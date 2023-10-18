Liverpool and Manchester United have both been linked with a potential transfer move for Benfica midfielder Florentino Luis, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his future in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

The 24-year-old has looked hugely impressive in recent times and it seems likely he could soon earn himself a big move, with Romano admitting he thinks the player is ready to go up a level.

Still, it seems there’s nothing concrete happening with Luis and either Liverpool or Manchester United at the moment, despite the transfer rumours in recent times, with Romano insisting the closest he came to a move in the summer was with Nottingham Forest.

“We’re seeing Florentino Luis’ name coming up a lot. Some fans have been asking me about links with Liverpool, and also with Manchester United, but I’m afraid I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage,” Romano said.

“We had those links also in the summer but nothing concrete happened. The only club trying to sign Luis in July was Nottingham Forest but Benfica rejected every approach.

“Still, I personally believe he’s absolutely ready to make the next step in his career, he’s a very good player.”

Luis could be a good fit for either LFC or the Red Devils, but it remains to be seen if we’ll definitely see him making the move to England soon, as Benfica often drive a hard bargain when it comes to selling their top talents.