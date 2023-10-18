The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist Graham Smyth claims Charlie Cresswell has a decision to make in January after being snubbed from Daniel Farke recently.

The 21-year-old has started only two games for Leeds in EFL Championship this season despite injuried to the Leeds squad and Smyth thinks Cresswell could make a decision to leave the club when transfer window reopens.

Smyth shared: “[Cresswell] not playing or not even getting into the squad when Liam Cooper, Struijk and Rodon are fit is evidently not how he saw this season panning out.

“Injury to others could, as it did this week with the Young Lions, grant Cresswell access to regular football but at Leeds, at present, it looks like two injuries and not one would have to occur.

“Come January, if the situation remains as it is currently, Cresswell will also have a decision to make. Being a part of something special at Leeds is a real possibility but how special will it be if he is not really part of it? Does ‘side before self’ apply if you don’t get to play for the side?

“Farke’s admiration for both Cresswell and Shackleton, not to mention his usage of the latter, makes it unlikely that he would happily sanction exits for either.” – finished Smyth.