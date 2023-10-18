Leicester City defender Victor Kristiansen joined Italian club Bologna on loan at the start of the season.

The defender left the English club following their relegation and Bologna have an option to sign him permanently for a fee of around €15 million.

According to reports, the Italian club are now hoping to sign him for a knockdown price and they are set to hold talks with the English club about lowering the price. It seems that Bologna want to secure his permanent signing during the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester City are prepared to let the player leave permanently in January for a nominal price. They paid €14 million to sign the player at the start of the year.

The Foxes have made an impressive start to the Championship campaign and they are currently on top of the league table. They will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League and they might feel that holding on to players like Kristiansen could be a good idea if Bologna cannot pay their asking price.