Liverpool transfer news: Jamal Musiala TRUTH, 22-year-old to move in 2024 & more – EXCLUSIVE

Some reports in Germany are making big claims about the future of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich. His contract is due to expire in 2026, and at the moment it’s true that there is no agreement with Bayern over a new deal.

Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala.

As well as Musiala, we’re also seeing Liverpool transfer rumours involving some other big names, and I wanted to address those stories here.

Firstly, we’re seeing Florentino Luis’ name coming up a lot. Some fans have been asking me about links with Liverpool, and also with Manchester United, but I’m afraid I’m not aware of anything concrete at this stage. We had those links also in the summer but nothing concrete happened. The only club trying to sign Luis in July was Nottingham Forest but Benfica rejected every approach. Still, I personally believe he’s absolutely ready to make the next step in his career, he’s a very good player.

Another name coming up with Liverpool is talented young Fluminense midfielder Andre. I think he could have a chance to move in 2024, but we will see what happens in terms of negotiation with Fluminense – it won’t be easy as they are always strong in negotiations. But Andre is absolutely ready for the next step – he’s very talented, and has a great mentality.