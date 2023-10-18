Man United ready to go head-to-head with PSG to secure 25-year-old ace

As Man United ease towards a quarter of their Premier League season gone, it’s clear that they need to up their game massively if they want to be in contention at the top end of the table in a few months time.

Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t really got going in 2023/24, but they don’t want to allow the rot to set in.

There’s plenty of matches to be played over the coming months and one or two positive results is all that they need to bring the confidence flooding back.

The January transfer window is just around the corner of course, and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe likely to have a say in signings should his offer for 25% of the club be ratified in the coming days, it will be interesting to see which targets the club goes after.

Moreover, there’s the issue of whether Sir Jim’s idea of what makes a good signing for the club aligns with that of his manager.

In any event, Calciomercato have reported that both the Red Devils and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to do battle for Inter Milan’s €50m-rated left-back, Federico Dimarco.

Quite what that would mean longer-term for Luke Shaw isn’t clear, though it’s perfectly understandable why United might be running the rule over the 25-year-old Dimarco.

His marauding runs down Inter’s left and importance to them in their run to the Champions League final earned him a place in last season’s UEFA Champions League Team of the Season.