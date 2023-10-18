Manchester United are interested in signing the Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for a while and journalist Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed that he is a long-term target for the Premier League giants.

Apparently, a lot of top clubs are monitoring the 19-year-old midfielder and Manchester United are hoping to sign him at the end of the season. A move for the 19-year-old is unlikely to happen midway through the season during the January transfer window.

Neves has established himself as an important first-team player for Benfica and he has replaced Enzo Fernandez who joined Chelsea at the start of the year. The 19-year-old is quite highly rated in European football and he has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League player. Manchester United could certainly use more quality in the middle of the park at Davis would be a superb acquisition.

??João #Neves is a potential transfer target for ManUtd! Not in winter, but for summer – confirmed ?? ?? The 19 y/o midfielder is on the list of #MUFC for a long time

The midfielder is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay a premium for him. Benfica have a reputation for being a difficult club to negotiate with, and they will look to extract as much as possible from the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Neves could be tempted to move to the Premier League as well. It would be an exciting step in his career and he would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world.