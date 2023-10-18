Liverpool are alongside the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs from Spain, in eyeing up the potential transfer of Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Writing in today’s piece, Romano explained that there is some truth to Liverpool and others monitoring Musiala amid a lack of progress over a new contract for the Germany international at the Allianz Arena.

However, he insists that although the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City like Musiala, it’s normal for clubs like this to keep an eye on top young players of this calibre, and that there’s not currently anything advanced going on in terms of negotiations or offers.

Bayern also plan to hold contract talks with the 20-year-old, with these discussions delayed due to so many changes at board level in recent months.

“Some reports in Germany are making big claims about the future of Jamal Musiala at Bayern Munich. His contract is due to expire in 2026, and at the moment it’s true that there is no agreement with Bayern over a new deal,” Romano said.

“Why? Because at the moment the plans to discuss a new contract were with Bayern’s old management – the likes of Oliver Kahn, who recently left the club – they were preparing a new contract proposal for Musiala, and then the management changed.

“Now there are new people in charge at Bayern, so the timing of the contract talks changed, and there are still no talks because of this change at the top of the club. Still, for Bayern it is an absolute priority to keep Musiala, because they know there will be interested clubs.

“Liverpool have been linked with Musiala, but trust me it would not just be Liverpool, there are many important clubs around Europe keeping an eye on Musiala. Jurgen Klopp knows the player’s talent very well, but also people at Chelsea, Manchester City, and clubs in Spain, because he’s one of the best young talents in world football. So this is normal, it’s not about negotiating, it’s just about following a top young player.

“In my personal opinion, he’s worth more than €100m; I’d compare him to Jude Bellingham – a generational talent. So of course Bayern absolutely plan to extend Musiala’s contract with an important proposal, and they will try also with Leroy Sane and Alphonso Davies. It’s complicated, but still on.”

Liverpool will surely hope an opportunity arises to sign Musiala, who could be perfect for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, while he’d undoubtedly also be welcomed back at Chelsea, where he had a spell as a youngster. Manchester City also tend to sign many of the world’s best players and could lure Musiala to the Etihad Stadium with the promise of playing alongside world class stars like Erling Haaland and winning more major trophies after their treble success last season.