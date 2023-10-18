Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to move quickly for the potential transfer of Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this January.

The Magpies supposedly feel they could do with a more defensive-minded midfield player in their squad, and Phillips is emerging as a serious option, according to the Northern Echo.

The England international has barely played for Man City, but remains part of the England set-up, and also shone during his time at Leeds United before earning that big move to the Etihad Stadium.

Newcastle could surely do well to sign Phillips in the middle of the season, while the 27-year-old would surely be open to moving to St James’ Park if it meant he could play more regularly.

Newcastle’s January transfer plans will surely hinge on how they do in the Champions League group stage, but it seems they are also very keen on Phillips and have already got plans in place to try to move for him.

It will be interesting to see if any other clubs join the race for this talented player as he’d surely play more regularly for a number of clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere.