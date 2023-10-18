Tottenham ever presents face fitness tests ahead of Fulham encounter

The last time that Tottenham played Fulham, they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in what was a big disappointment for Ange Postecoglou.

Fortunately, the north Londoners have continued to set the pace in the Premier League, and they head into Monday’s English top-flight London derby knowing that a win at White Hart Lane will keep them at the summit, unless Arsenal were to beat Chelsea by two goals more than Spurs may manage against the Cottagers.

Son Heung-min has been key to Spurs’ re-emergence without talisman Harry Kane, though as the Evening Standard report, he picked up a knock in South Korea’s friendly against Vietnam and looked in some pain.

Cristian Romero was subbed in Argentina’s game against Peru too, also because of a knock, and whilst it’s believed that both will be fit for the Fulham game, they will need to undertake fitness tests before Postecoglou decides on his starting XI.

The manager will know that if there’s a risk of the pair being out for longer than is necessary by playing them, he will have to take the tough decision to either bench them or leave them out of the squad entirely.

More Stories / Latest News Beren Cross claims Farke might be forced to drop Leeds midfielder for next game Man United ace on the receiving end of unbelievable San Marino put down Video: Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling inspires young art students at the National Portrait Gallery

These next couple of months remain crucial for the Lilywhites as, if they can keep pace until January and then strengthen the squad accordingly, they’ve every chance of reaching the business end of the campaign in a decent position.

However, if injuries start to take hold, it could derail their aspirations.